Punch & Associates Investment Management Maintains Holding in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS); Msci (MSCI) Shareholder Kylin Management Decreased Holding by $316,800 as Stock Value Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 26,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 438,501 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 412,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 13,275 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $245.16. About 207,431 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 17/05/2018 – Argentina MSCI Upgrade Hinges on Macri Shunning Capital Controls; 06/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Above 50-D-MA; 10/04/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 17/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 09/04/2018 – MSCI Announces Sale of FEA®; 05/04/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video)

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Interpace Diagnostics Announces Coverage of Molecular Thyroid Testing by Independence Blue Cross – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cancer Diagnostic Company Biocept’s Stock Doubles In Value: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OncoCyte Announces Transition to Ion Torrent Next-Generation Sequencing Platform – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “QIAGEN to deliver genomic insights for Japan’s new molecular oncology clinical research and precision medicine initiative – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $934,386 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,612 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com reported 47,416 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,550 shares. Punch Inv Management reported 438,501 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Service has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 17,645 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 212,228 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Ridge Partners Ltd Com has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Btim Corp holds 221,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). State Street Corporation invested in 305,551 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 288 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 48,064 shares to 152,653 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,959 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 17.69% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $129.56 million for 40.06 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Innovator to List MSCI EAFE and Emerging Markets ETFs on NYSE – Fox Business” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI May Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for May 13, 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.