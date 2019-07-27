Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Intl Fcstone (INTL) by $311,638; Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in American Tower (AMT) by $1.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 8,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 598,340 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19M, up from 590,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Fcstone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 57,376 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 20.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 07/03/2018 – Derivsource: INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – INTL FCSTONE INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.15; 31/05/2018 – Blockchain and cryptocurrency startup Paxos raises $65 million; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 22/05/2018 – INTL FCStone Financial Selects Mediant’s Technology for Investor Communications; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 18/04/2018 – INDIA MAY HAVE RECORD SUGAR CROP IN 2019 ON WEATHER: FCSTONE; 18/04/2018 – US ETHANOL SALES TO CHINA MAY FALL, FLOODING BRAZIL MKT:FCSTONE

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & Limited holds 1.46% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 38,783 shares. Renaissance Technology owns 2.36M shares. Bruni J V & reported 0.8% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trust Communications Of Vermont has invested 0.8% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Usa Portformulas Corporation accumulated 0.93% or 7,523 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 611,179 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 18,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alphaone Lc holds 115 shares. Jennison Limited Company has invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Smithfield Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Oregon-based fund reported 4,667 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs Communications has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 88,732 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Fort Point Capital Prns Llc has invested 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 21,005 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares to 112,063 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 26,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold INTL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 2.59% less from 13.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Berkom Associates holds 2.15% or 1.75 million shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 29,400 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 536 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 25,936 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 196 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 31,174 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Ltd Company owns 12,500 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 12,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 49,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd stated it has 11,466 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 854 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) for 937,914 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,281 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).