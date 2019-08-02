Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) by $3.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Lowered Stake by $1.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 47,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 42,781 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 90,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.8. About 7.58 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO JAMES GORMAN SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 27/03/2018 – pdvWireless Vice Chairman Morgan O’Brien and former Governor of Delaware Jack Markell to speak at Energy Thought Summit; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 09/05/2018 – CSR Dropped to Underweight from Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 45.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 204,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 657,848 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72M, up from 453,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 60,247 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 18c

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 15,593 shares to 26,696 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 42,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

