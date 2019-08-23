Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut By $1.35 Million Its Agilysys (AGYS) Stake; Malvern Federal Bancorp (MLVF) Sentiment Is 1.06

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Agilysys Inc (AGYS) stake by 12.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as Agilysys Inc (AGYS)’s stock rose 29.86%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 448,310 shares with $9.49M value, down from 512,833 last quarter. Agilysys Inc now has $646.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 42,043 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc (MLVF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 17 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 16 reduced and sold holdings in Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.72 million shares, down from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Malvern Federal Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 3.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Barings Bdc Inc stake by 439,585 shares to 1.74M valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) stake by 83,024 shares and now owns 368,133 shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) was raised too.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 selling transactions for $10.12 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold 16,100 shares worth $333,969. SRINIVASAN RAMESH had bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490 on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys has $26 highest and $25 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -6.63% below currents $27.31 stock price. Agilysys had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Maxim Group. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital.

It closed at $21.25 lastly. It is down 13.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.48% the S&P500.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to consumer and business clients in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $165.02 million. The firm offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It has a 16.83 P/E ratio. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit.

More notable recent Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Board Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “In fast-growth mode, Malvern Bancorp targeting Delaware, Quakertown – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on May 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Appoints Jamie Barrett to Its Board and Acknowledges Board Retirement – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buying The 30% Drop In Malvern Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Announces New Hires for Private Banking – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.55% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. for 705,782 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 148,798 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 640,587 shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.49% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 531,142 shares.