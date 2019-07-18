Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted Position in Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) by $347,080; Mackay Shields Continues to Hold Stake in Waste Mgmt Del (WM)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 17,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,337 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18M, up from 224,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 65,788 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 356,299 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 338,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 5,949 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has declined 10.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17,700 shares to 69,591 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 982,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT).

