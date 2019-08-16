Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted Its Seaspan (SSW) Position; Last Week Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Viper Energy Partners has $5200 highest and $3600 lowest target. $41.75’s average target is 49.16% above currents $27.99 stock price. Viper Energy Partners had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. See Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $38.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Capital One Rating: Overweight New Target: $37.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $44.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $47 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Seaspan Corp (SSW) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 67,401 shares as Seaspan Corp (SSW)’s stock rose 1.60%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 964,970 shares with $8.40 million value, up from 897,569 last quarter. Seaspan Corp now has $2.16B valuation. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 162,262 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 06/03/2018 Seaspan Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – DEAL FOR IS APPROXIMATELY $1.6 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCRETIVE TO SEASPAN’S EARNINGS PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 31/05/2018 – Fairfax Financial Invests $500 Million in Seaspan (Video); 09/04/2018 – Seaspan to Name Ryan Courson CFO

More notable recent Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Seaspan Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SSW) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seaspan Corp (SSW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How U.S-China Trade Dispute Steers Ocean Shipping Stocks – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaspan Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seaspan Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Seaspan (NYSE:SSW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Seaspan has $10.5000 highest and $5 lowest target. $8.20’s average target is -18.16% below currents $10.02 stock price. Seaspan had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Sell” rating and $6 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viper Energy (VNOM) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates on Low Oil Price – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results; Announces Significant Drop Down Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 179,108 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M