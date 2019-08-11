Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $2.82 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Upped by $748,000

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 58.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 65,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 178,116 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, up from 112,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 301,940 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 574,620 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.34M, up from 563,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.95 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares to 451,281 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,310 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

