Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Market Value Rose; Incline Global Management Has Boosted Its Colfax (CFX) Stake by $2.03 Million; Stock Price Declined

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 72,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 887,503 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88 million, up from 815,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 1.45M shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The hedge fund held 185,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, down from 202,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.28. About 126,375 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

More notable recent Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Colfax Completes Sale of Air & Gas Handling Business – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Colfax reportedly close to selling air and gas unit for $1.8B – Baltimore Business Journal” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Honeywell – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Colfax Announces Pricing of 6.000% Senior Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2026 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colfax Corporation: Do The ‘Cold Facts’ Behind This Company Offer Investors An Excellent Investment Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2019.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 159,261 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $30.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CFX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 110.61 million shares or 3.89% more from 106.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,728 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 42,752 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Keybank Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 16,399 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 64,625 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.02% or 21,733 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% or 242,746 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Swiss Bancorporation has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Sasco Capital Ct accumulated 1.12% or 420,040 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 25,433 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 61,651 shares. Td Asset Management Inc invested in 390,000 shares.

More notable recent Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Addus HomeCare: A Tiny But Growing Share Of A $60 Billion Market – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) CEO Dirk Allison on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADUS or USPH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 12.82 million shares or 0.40% less from 12.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 91,350 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 2,383 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated owns 27,800 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc holds 918,300 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The holds 6,577 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 555 shares. 1,264 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 14,700 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). 9,078 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Zebra Cap Mgmt Llc holds 3,868 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 1,179 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 107,605 shares.