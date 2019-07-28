Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Its Addus Homecare (ADUS) Holding by $441,063; Group One Trading LP Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 339.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 909,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96 million, up from 268,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 135,317 shares traded or 33.65% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 23/04/2018 – DJ Addus HomeCare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADUS); 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (Put) by 55,800 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,200 shares, and cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust State Bank reported 885 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 6.44 million shares. Daiwa Grp reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 149,503 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The France-based Tobam has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1,137 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 665 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement reported 1.04 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 6.72 million are held by Steadfast Ltd Partnership. Oaktree Capital Mngmt LP reported 1.22M shares. 185,256 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. 1.33 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Co.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20 million for 42.91 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $32.60 million activity.