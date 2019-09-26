Punch & Associates Investment Management Increases Position in Luna Innovations (LUNA); Grandfield & Dodd Upped Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $557,038 as Share Value Rose

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 8,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 165,714 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20 million, up from 157,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 4.95 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Luna Innovations (LUNA) by 209.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 209,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.52% . The hedge fund held 309,270 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Luna Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.16M market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 199,758 shares traded. Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) has risen 51.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.92% the S&P500. Some Historical LUNA News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Luna Innovations Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUNA); 22/03/2018 – Ping An Technology again wins world-class award in medical field after setting new world record in LUNA rankings; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN. JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 12/05/2018 – Variety: Media Luna Scoops Up Dominican Jose Maria Cabrera’s `The Projectionist’; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1.3% Position in Luna Innovations; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 20/03/2018 – Luna Innovations 4Q EPS 1c; 10/04/2018 – Luna Wear Releases the World’s First llluminating Athletic Apparel Line; 10/04/2018 – Luna Wear Releases the World’s First Illuminating Athletic Apparel Line

