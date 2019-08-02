Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Agilysys (AGYS) by $1.35 Million; Glynn Capital Management Holding In Facebook (FB) Was Has Upped

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 64,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 448,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49M, down from 512,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 133,851 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 17.78 million shares traded or 6.72% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO stops short of extending European privacy globally; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK OFFERING DIRECTORS TO APPEAR BEFORE PARL.: TELEGRAPH; 22/03/2018 – Commerzbank suspends ads on Facebook after data leak; 24/04/2018 – Facebook earnings mean Facebook gets to talk about something besides Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Agilysys (AGYS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 49,399 shares. Cortina Asset Management Ltd reported 116,004 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 13,507 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Mak Capital One Limited holds 24.59% or 2.07M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) for 9,800 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archon Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.88% or 844,414 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 49,720 shares. 384 are owned by Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Albert D Mason Incorporated reported 0.4% stake.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 84,790 shares to 528,690 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 439,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Tekla Healthcare Invs (NYSE:HQH).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 23 sales for $10.02 million activity. $367,977 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook (FB) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mike Khouw Manages His Open Facebook Trade – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: FB,AMAT,CUI,TRNS – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel Inc holds 3,020 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Rdl Financial invested 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.53M shares stake. Sun Life Finance holds 0.15% or 4,075 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management LP owns 152,263 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling accumulated 44,177 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 369,033 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,294 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.2% or 95,800 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And holds 0.55% or 85,718 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,368 were reported by Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 84,214 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 11,425 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. 176,434 are owned by Allstate.