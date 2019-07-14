Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Stake in Capital Southwest (CSWC) as Share Price Rose; Gabelli Funds Maintains Holding in Matthews Intl Cl A (MATW)

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (MATW) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,521 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 53,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.52. About 101,732 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 29.54% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Meet With WR Jordan Matthews; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 02/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Cards Have Offer Out To Jordan Matthews?; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CORP. v. VANDOR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1889 – 2018-03-27; 18/04/2018 – Brandimage Wins Three GDUSA Package Design Excellence Awards For Design Of 7-Eleven® Packaging; 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 05/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Patriots To Sign WR Jordan Matthews; 22/03/2018 – Inquisitr: NFL Rumors: Saints Could Be Perfect Landing Spot For Jordan Matthews Per, `Bleacher Report’; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matthews International Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATW)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 91,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 92,990 shares traded or 38.45% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli And Company (NYSE:LLY) by 63,702 shares to 83,398 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Play 5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Rising P/E – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Matthews International Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Matthews International Announces First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2018. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0% or 898,307 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 67,700 shares. 79,858 were reported by Millennium Ltd Llc. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 275,905 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 13,329 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,042 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 109,511 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,089 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 75,940 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership has 39,197 shares. 700 are held by Smithfield. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 176,571 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 522,629 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Bancorp And Trust accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 598,863 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co, New York-based fund reported 30,798 shares. Blackrock Inc has 74,664 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Gp has 7.02% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 35,214 shares. Moreover, Eagle Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Bard has 0.21% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 19,375 shares. Ariel Invests Lc owns 682,556 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 100 shares. Punch And Assoc Inv Mgmt has invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). First Manhattan Com has 634,902 shares. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) or 115,506 shares. 11,586 are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barings Bdc Inc by 439,585 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 19,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Elm Cap Group Inc.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.