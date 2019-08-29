Punch & Associates Investment Management Cut Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Holding By $787,430; Farr Miller & Washington Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 132,259 shares with $792,000 value, down from 289,745 last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $354.85 million valuation. The stock 0.10% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. It is down 0.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 5C; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT SAYS KEENAN NAMED CEO; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK – AMENDMENT LOWERS MINIMUM SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY REQUIRED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $450 MLN PLUS EQUITY INTERESTS’ SALE PROCEEDS; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment 4Q Net Investment Income 20 Cents/Share; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Zugay Has Decided to Depart From BCIC for Personal Reasons; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 02/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 1C; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 55.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 38,075 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Farr Miller & Washington Llc holds 30,672 shares with $1.44M value, down from 68,747 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $234.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.86. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Defensive Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 14.10 million shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). North Star Inv Management Corp has 0.38% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 68,619 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assoc invested 2.31% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 708,241 shares. Family Capital Trust Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.57% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 170,319 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.1% or 91,193 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Trust Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 37,169 were reported by Brookstone Capital Management. Maryland Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,761 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc holds 0.07% or 6,566 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 66,796 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -1.77% below currents $54.86 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 363 shares to 35,447 valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 128,699 shares and now owns 381,768 shares. Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) CEO James Keenan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock Kelso Capital (BKCC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.14 per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.