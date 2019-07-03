Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted By $448,205 Its Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Moog (MOG.A) Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 26,365 shares as Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)’s stock declined 8.79%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 438,501 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 412,136 last quarter. Natural Gas Services Group now has $210.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 32,354 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with lnterested Investors; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 11.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc acquired 40,214 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 393,228 shares with $34.19M value, up from 353,014 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $3.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.74. About 36,937 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 05/04/2018 – Paste Magazine: Exclusive: Watch Phantogram Reimagine “Calling All” With Analog Synths at Moog Sound Lab; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – Moog Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Liveramp Hldgs Inc stake by 324,822 shares to 144,265 valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enersys (NYSE:ENS) stake by 162,436 shares and now owns 68,182 shares. Autozone Inc (Put) (NYSE:AZO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 56% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Space, Lockheed Needs Another “Martin Moment” – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 64,523 shares to 448,310 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) stake by 253,446 shares and now owns 247,938 shares. Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks Under $20 – The Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “QIAGEN Clinical Insight Surpasses 1 Million Patient Test Cases Analyzed and Interpreted – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Services started with Buy rating at Maxim – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.