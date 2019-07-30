Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted By $313,125 Its Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Holding; COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (COCSF) Shorts Raised By 1.34%

COCA COLA FEMSA S.A.B. DE C.V. ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:COCSF) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. COCSF’s SI was 3.00M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 2.96 million shares previously. It closed at $6.28 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Callaway Golf Co (ELY) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 20,875 shares as Callaway Golf Co (ELY)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 970,306 shares with $15.46M value, up from 949,431 last quarter. Callaway Golf Co now has $1.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 351,082 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 12.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ELY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 78.56 million shares or 6.12% less from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,500 were reported by Clal Ins Enterprises Limited. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 99,210 are held by Augustine Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Voya Investment Limited Liability invested in 1.13M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) or 66 shares. James Invest Rech accumulated 8,015 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 5,282 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 143,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Management reported 110,600 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Oppenheimer Company Inc holds 46,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 143,914 shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 160,627 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bernzott Cap Advsrs holds 1.96% or 1.02 million shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8,143 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $402,130 activity. $99,480 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by Lynch Brian P. on Monday, May 20. Shares for $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf had 5 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Berenberg.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 105,761 shares to 226,959 valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) stake by 2,724 shares and now owns 18,950 shares. Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull market for golf? – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Callaway Golf Announces Epic Forged Irons, Epic Flash Hybrids And Epic Star Family Of Products – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.