Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised By $406,368 Its Arc Document Solutions (ARC) Stake; Clps Incorporation (CLPS) Shorts Lowered By 7.32%

Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) had a decrease of 7.32% in short interest. CLPS’s SI was 83,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.32% from 90,200 shares previously. With 205,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s short sellers to cover CLPS’s short positions. The SI to Clps Incorporation’s float is 2.31%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 2,134 shares traded. CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPS News: 29/05/2018 CLPS Incorporation Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 203,184 shares as Arc Document Solutions Inc (ARC)’s stock declined 11.16%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 3.25M shares with $7.25M value, up from 3.05M last quarter. Arc Document Solutions Inc now has $97.22M valuation. It closed at $2.05 lastly. It is up 4.02% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ARC News: 09/05/2018 – ARC Document Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – Arc Achieves ISO Certification For Company, Cloud Apps, And MPS; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in ARC Document; 19/04/2018 DJ ARC Document Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARC); 01/05/2018 – ARC Document Solutions 1Q EPS 1c

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 64,523 shares to 448,310 valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Etsy Inc stake by 105,761 shares and now owns 226,959 shares. Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ARC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 0.16% less from 26.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Limited Co invested in 0.04% or 13,620 shares. Spark Inv Limited Co holds 0.03% or 271,864 shares in its portfolio. 21,857 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). First Manhattan stated it has 37,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 43,676 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 467,533 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Shell Asset Mgmt owns 46,859 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) for 25,128 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 45,072 shares stake. Sei reported 13,637 shares.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $78.61 million. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking.