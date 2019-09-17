Punch & Associates Investment Management Position in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Raised by $2.87 Million; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Trimmed Holding by $332,586

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89 million, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.37M market cap company. The stock increased 4.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 202,990 shares traded or 69.93% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 52,278 are owned by Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 208,522 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability has 186,204 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 118,181 shares. Financial Advisory Ser owns 13,241 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Allstate stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2,135 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Swiss Natl Bank invested 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prentiss Smith Inc reported 73,578 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 10 stated it has 259,122 shares. Jacobs Company Ca invested 2.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial stated it has 49,617 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Fruth Invest Management has invested 0.09% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 17,891 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 551,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 405,674 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Management Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 73,898 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 11,246 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 60,667 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 22,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). The California-based Granite Invest Prns Lc has invested 0.43% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Covington Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 12,996 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 196,026 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.41 million activity.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 2,454 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE).