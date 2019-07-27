Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Its Amerco (UHAL) Position; Cimarex Energy Co Has 1.63 Sentiment

Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 219 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 134 sold and decreased their positions in Cimarex Energy Co. The investment managers in our database now own: 90.68 million shares, down from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cimarex Energy Co in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 92 Increased: 147 New Position: 72.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Amerco (UHAL) stake by 12.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,724 shares as Amerco (UHAL)’s stock rose 5.96%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 18,950 shares with $7.04 million value, down from 21,674 last quarter. Amerco now has $7.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $8.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.85. About 32,123 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.00M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 11.95% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $142.00M for 8.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 8.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. for 3.11 million shares. Mitchell Group Inc owns 52,470 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. has 3.37% invested in the company for 217,082 shares. The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. has invested 3.35% in the stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 86,838 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc. Reinhart Prns Inc holds 3.23% or 93,001 shares in its portfolio. Wilen invested in 9.93% or 35,791 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Moreover, Epoch Investment has 0.03% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,081 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset owns 3,142 shares. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 516 shares. Moreover, National Investment Svcs Wi has 2.02% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 10 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% or 456,743 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 4,603 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 1,588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney Communication invested 0.02% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 5,389 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 4,980 shares to 208,374 valued at $13.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS) stake by 13,539 shares and now owns 396,278 shares. Great Elm Cap Corp was raised too.