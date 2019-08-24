Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased Simulations Plus (SLP) Holding by $620,340; Chilton Investment Co Holding in Apple (AAPL) Decreased by $21.97 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 91.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 116,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,284 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 126,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple plans to sell video subscriptions through TV app- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 94,596 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,573 shares to 79,934 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 72,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 335,009 are owned by Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp. L And S Advsrs stated it has 78,914 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Argyle Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,380 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Covington Invest Advsr has invested 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Levin Strategies Lp invested in 89,036 shares. Courage Miller Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Invest Management Nj holds 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,811 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 66,175 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited reported 2.49% stake. Waddell Reed Finance Inc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.36M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.25% or 16.47M shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp invested in 1,150 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 51,311 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 4,518 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Dorsey Wright & Assocs invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 86,808 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 355,057 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 42,700 shares. Amer Int holds 7,339 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 343,122 were reported by Wasatch Advsr. Punch & Associate Inv holds 278,475 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 340 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 41,595 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc by 209,555 shares to 348,555 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Great Elm Cap Corp by 123,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).