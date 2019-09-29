Punch Card Management LP Maintains Position in Winnebago Inds (WGO); 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Rush Enterpises (RUSHA) Holding by $681,912; Stock Price Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterpises Inc (RUSHA) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 18,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The institutional investor held 35,446 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 54,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterpises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 106,818 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Rush Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHB); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 452,629 shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% or 1,294 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 66,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 3,299 shares. Rk Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.94% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 78,300 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 2,306 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 56,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Inc has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 52,676 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com. Morgan Stanley holds 185,369 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 446 shares. Barnett Incorporated invested in 24,468 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 100,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Financial stated it has 12,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

