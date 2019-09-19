Punch Card Management LP Lifted Its Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake by $12.29 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lifted Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $42.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 322,893 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 108006% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 864,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 864,848 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.15M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 2.31M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 08/05/2018 – Dutch Mar Inflation Was 1.0% – CBS; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 11/05/2018 – CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation – CBS; 16/05/2018 – National Amusements, acting by written consent, amends $CBS bylaws to require certain board actions with respect to dividends be approved by a supermajority of the CBS BOD.Move designed to prevent CBS BOD from diluting NAI vote. CBS sources tell me they are not surprised; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 14/05/2018 – CBS said in the lawsuit Shari Redstone presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm to the company and its stockholders

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 146,588 shares to 14,894 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 55,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,126 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (Put) (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,016 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Old Bank & Trust In holds 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 11,812 shares. 32,283 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Harvey Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3.17% or 132,081 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 619,056 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2.58M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 202 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Company reported 24 shares. Moore Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 190,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 294,222 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 112,230 shares stake. Landscape Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 15,569 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 158,683 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Ltd owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 124,669 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc reported 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 12,231 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 10,453 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 13,320 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). 12,000 are held by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. Perritt Capital holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 10,130 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% or 44,992 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated holds 12,303 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 48,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co stated it has 25,903 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 2,538 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability invested in 0.62% or 346,804 shares.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $176,113 activity. Shares for $102,163 were bought by Happe Michael J.