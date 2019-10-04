Punch Card Management LP Lifted Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $5.85 Million; Stock Declined; Marsico Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.12 Million as Market Value Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 8,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 660,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.49M, up from 652,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 1.37M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese

