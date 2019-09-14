Punch Card Management LP Lifted Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Position

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 476,079 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.95M, down from 485,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. by 451,792 shares to 565,248 shares, valued at $27.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 797,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Investments Incorporated holds 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,730 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 18,640 shares. Truepoint reported 10,598 shares stake. Moreover, Shelton Capital Management has 0.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 137,523 shares. Atria Limited, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,044 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 232,688 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 908,386 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has 0.42% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68.53M shares. Buckhead Mgmt Lc invested in 277,167 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn has 191,037 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Iberiabank reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Interactive holds 2,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il holds 1.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 369,154 shares. Riggs Asset Managment accumulated 136,959 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.