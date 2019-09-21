Punch Card Management LP Lifted Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $5.85 Million; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Increased Its Holding

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $105.16. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 23,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 118,594 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.58M, up from 95,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 794,851 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: New Policy Aims to Increase Safety for Employees, Flyers and Service Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Services reported 314,903 shares stake. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.11% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 667,221 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 73 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 29,825 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Lc owns 25,292 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Cognios Ltd Liability Com reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 67,000 were reported by Citigroup. Goodman Corporation stated it has 3.3% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 3,868 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank. Scout Invests Inc holds 519,568 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma invested in 0.02% or 607,848 shares. Franklin holds 3.32 million shares.

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 40,313 shares to 312,884 shares, valued at $19.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 94,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,667 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

