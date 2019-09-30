Punch Card Management LP Increases Holding in Winnebago Inds (WGO); Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $6.41 Million as Stock Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 70.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 5.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 51,078 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 7.24% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 608,179 shares traded or 44.21% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 242 are owned by Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 67,035 shares. 297 were reported by Federated Invsts Pa. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested 0.02% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 7,606 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 66,290 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9.86% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 10,541 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.86M shares. 17,652 are held by Natl Bank Of America De. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 72,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco accumulated 0% or 59,567 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 33,891 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

