Punch Card Management LP Has Raised Winnebago Inds (WGO) Stake by $12.29 Million as Shares Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shares Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Cut by $26.03 Million Its Position

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 323,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.78 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 428,171 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO)

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.34M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. Hughes Bryan L also bought $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

