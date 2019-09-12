Punch Card Management LP Has Raised Baidu (BIDU) Holding; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Boosted by Waters Parkerson & Company

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $111.5. About 3.39M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 4,083 shares as the company's stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 165,919 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, up from 161,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.47. About 2.55 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,941 shares to 156,525 shares, valued at $21.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,769 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).