Punch Card Management LP Has Boosted Its Baidu (BIDU) Position by $5.85 Million; Share Price Declined; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Punch Card Management Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch Card Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 316,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.12M, up from 266,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch Card Management Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 3.73M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 90.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 108,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 11,036 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882,000, down from 119,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 43,820 shares to 144,381 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalara Inc by 113,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De has 161,815 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 6.54M are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated holds 30,586 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bailard reported 0.28% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 10,106 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hillsdale Investment reported 7,865 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.64% or 5.32M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stevens LP holds 1.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 309,185 shares. Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

