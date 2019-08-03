Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Raised Its Seaspan (SSW) Position by $539,208 as Valuation Rose; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Decreased Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) as Market Value Declined

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 67,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 964,970 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40 million, up from 897,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 564,220 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of 10000 TEU SAVER Containership; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – CHU WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLES THROUGH AUGUST 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan to Take Over Shipping Vessels From Carlyle, Others in $450 Million Deal

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 158,900 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61 million, down from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 5.66M shares traded or 106.03% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

