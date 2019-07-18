Punch & Associates Investment Management Upped Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) Holding; Bollard Group Has Boosted Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding

Bollard Group Llc increased Bank N S Halifax (BNS) stake by 43.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bollard Group Llc acquired 27,650 shares as Bank N S Halifax (BNS)’s stock declined 5.99%. The Bollard Group Llc holds 91,751 shares with $4.89M value, up from 64,101 last quarter. Bank N S Halifax now has $64.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 294,900 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 17,354 shares as Tekla Healthcare Invs (HQH)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 356,299 shares with $7.32M value, up from 338,945 last quarter. Tekla Healthcare Invs now has $834.43 million valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 71,483 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has declined 10.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tekla Healthcare: Healthcare Offering Defense And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tekla Healthcare Investors declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HQH: A Solid Way To Play Biotech – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HQH: Put Some Assets In Defensive Names With Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HQH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.76 million shares or 5.43% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 2,146 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 1,148 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc reported 23,664 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 34,522 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 215,919 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation reported 2,674 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3.12 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Jpmorgan Chase reported 4 shares. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc reported 0.11% stake. 29,369 are held by Stephens Ar. Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Punch Associate Management holds 0.63% or 356,299 shares in its portfolio.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 105,761 shares to 226,959 valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) stake by 91,962 shares and now owns 1.50M shares. Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 TSX Index Giants to Start Your RRSP Today – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is a Great Pick for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “OFG Bancorp to buy Scotiabank’s Puerto Rico operations, USVI branches – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.