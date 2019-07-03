Punch & Associates Investment Management Decreased By $787,430 Its Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Position; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Sentiment Is 1.05

Blackstone Group LP (BX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 205 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 195 reduced and sold their holdings in Blackstone Group LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 289.54 million shares, down from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackstone Group LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 18 to 17 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 157 Increased: 143 New Position: 62.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 157,486 shares as Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC)’s stock declined 0.48%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 132,259 shares with $792,000 value, down from 289,745 last quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment now has $417.14 million valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 217,115 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. : Chairman James Keenan Appointed CEO; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE DECLINED 1.6% OR $0.13 PER SHARE TO $7.83 PER SHARE ON A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER BASIS; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $12.33 million for 8.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) stake by 22,326 shares to 511,680 valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 204,729 shares and now owns 657,848 shares. Outfront Media Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering BlackRock Capital (NASDAQ:BKCC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BlackRock Capital had 4 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 16 to “Underweight”.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $56.80 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.51 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 16.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. for 618,500 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 3.25 million shares or 13.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Management L.L.C. has 8.86% invested in the company for 921,547 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc has invested 7.29% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,141 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.79 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

