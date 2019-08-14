Punch & Associates Investment Management Stake in Simulations Plus (SLP) Decreased by $620,340 as Market Valuation Rose; As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Price Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Increased Its Holding

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 278,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 308,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $649.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 176,465 shares traded or 26.73% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 994,583 shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 20,875 shares to 970,306 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 65,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Veh Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 17,620 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 4,518 shares. Moreover, Wasatch Advsrs has 0.08% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 343,122 shares. Redmond Asset Limited invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 960 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtn. Bessemer Gru stated it has 42,700 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 12,301 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). 729 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 20,515 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 51,311 shares. Gsa Capital Llp holds 0.04% or 20,825 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 1,181 shares in its portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 143,551 shares.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 102.94 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia has 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,500 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc owns 3,500 shares. Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability owns 3,457 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk holds 160,191 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Argi Serv Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 5,527 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 962 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 107,184 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology reported 3,800 shares. Johnson Financial Gru invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 57,517 shares. Personal invested in 0% or 4,871 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 0% or 41,254 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 876 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,588 shares to 10,226 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,452 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN).