Punch & Associates Investment Management Raised Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Stake by $691,614; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Shares Rose, Riverbridge Partners Lifted by $375,156 Its Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 345,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 61,834 shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 23/03/2018 – Destination XL Group 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MLN AT JANUARY 28, 2017; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC DXLG.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.17 TO $0.29; 07/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL NOMINATED CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP – MARKETING SPEND FOR 2018 EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $24.0 MLN; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP BEGINS CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL EXPECTS TO CUT ABOUT 56 POSITIONS

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 1,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 321,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.69M, up from 319,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $253.72. About 242,012 shares traded or 23.26% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7,001 shares to 202,752 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 63,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,281 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

