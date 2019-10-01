Punch & Associates Investment Management Holds Position in Farmer Bros Co (FARM); As Sanofi Adr (SNY) Stock Value Declined, Corda Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Adr (SNY) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 7,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 670,814 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03 million, down from 677,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 3.43 million shares traded or 127.56% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – Advent International closes in on deal for Sanofi’s generics unit; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: Max SoloStar Holds More Insulin Than Any Other Long-Acting Insulin Pen; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi: Advent Would Acquire Zentiva for EUR1.9B; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 179,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The hedge fund held 542,737 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.89M, up from 363,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 311,919 shares traded or 156.14% up from the average. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Corp (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 105,500 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 57,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,979 shares, and cut its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.46 million activity. CLARK RANDY E bought 3,000 shares worth $42,330. On Monday, September 16 the insider MARCY CHARLES F bought $13,741.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.91 million shares or 13.89% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 1,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Plc accumulated 2,365 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 988,469 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 145 were accumulated by Glenmede Company Na. Amer Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,732 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Northern Corp reported 218,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Limited owns 392 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 669,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). 125,941 were accumulated by Perritt Management Inc. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 1,144 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 20,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 10 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 57,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.84B for 10.00 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $921.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cla by 436 shares to 7,501 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 42,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corporate Etf.

