Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Lendingtree New (TREE) as Market Valuation Declined; As New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Shares Declined, Round Table Services Has Increased Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 14,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $324.99. About 77,024 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 03/05/2018 – LendingTree Survey Finds Most Small Business Owners Are Using Tax Reform Savings to Pay Off Debt; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 223,071 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.60, A DECREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corp Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Another trade for 9,350 shares valued at $124,693 was bought by Weinstein Adam. Jerry Karrie J. bought $6,650 worth of stock. $101,386 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Kline John. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) shares were bought by Kajee Shiraz.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has 180,252 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0% in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Mycio Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Tower Lc (Trc) has 1,860 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 19,277 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc holds 15,800 shares. Cordasco Network invested in 0% or 155 shares. 260,693 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Management. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 2.32M shares. Van Eck reported 581,452 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 88,016 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 57,945 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,044 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC). Macquarie Limited invested in 71,900 shares.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52 million and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 7,479 shares to 58,205 shares, valued at $9.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 209,270 shares to 309,270 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dhi Group Inc by 414,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05M for 131.04 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 687 shares. 3,692 are owned by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 1,250 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 2,098 shares. Tci Wealth invested in 31 shares. 1,863 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company. Bamco Incorporated New York has 128,325 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 32,974 shares stake. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co reported 26,702 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 708,053 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Scout Inc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Product Prtnrs Limited Co owns 0.49% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 19,702 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 4,232 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 4,008 shares.