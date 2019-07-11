Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) as Market Value Declined; As Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Share Value Rose, Holder Redmond Asset Management Decreased Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 19,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,970 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 91,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.56M market cap company. It closed at $37.01 lastly. It is down 23.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 322,687 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 6.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 23/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Receives Patent Pending Status for its Proprietary Design from the U.S. Patent and Trademark O; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 64,523 shares to 448,310 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 48,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,653 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,795 are owned by Pitcairn. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc reported 3,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 120,222 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 137,325 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 470 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co owns 31,741 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 19 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 22,476 shares. North Star Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Acadian Asset Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northern accumulated 82,393 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Renaissance Lc holds 302,700 shares. 1,505 were accumulated by Signaturefd.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10,798 shares to 40,660 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 7,350 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company holds 7,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,969 shares. S Squared Technologies Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.22% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Raymond James Associate owns 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 27,949 shares. Artisan LP holds 465,970 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blair William Il stated it has 7,382 shares. Clearbridge Investments reported 311,615 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,455 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 18,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 1.09 million shares stake. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Van Berkom & Associates has invested 2.21% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.00% EPS growth.