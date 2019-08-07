Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Simulations Plus (SLP) Holding; Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 96 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 70 sold and decreased stock positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 47.10 million shares, up from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 53 Increased: 61 New Position: 35.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock rose 70.94%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 278,475 shares with $5.88 million value, down from 308,015 last quarter. Simulations Plus Inc now has $662.87M valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 159,791 shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Arc Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) stake by 203,184 shares to 3.25 million valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 45,359 shares and now owns 125,571 shares. Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) was raised too.

More notable recent Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Simulations Plus (SLP) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Simulations Plus (SLP) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Simulations Plus (SLP) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: SLP,RVLT,EXFO,EXF.TO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 105.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 606,921 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor has 0.02% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 41,262 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 139,442 shares. Utah-based Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,066 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 165,403 shares. Punch & Associates Inv Management accumulated 278,475 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Parametric Lc accumulated 0% or 10,498 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,189 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 729 are owned by Us Fincl Bank De. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 11,296 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,611 shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It has a 11.13 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management’s (APAM) CEO Eric Colson on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 2Q19 Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q19 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports April 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 330,188 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT MARCH AUM $114.8B; 08/03/2018 Artisan Partners Wins CAMRADATA Asset View Awards; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD