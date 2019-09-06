Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by $1.53 Million as Market Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 36.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 37,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The hedge fund held 139,704 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 102,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 80,170 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corpora; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Believes Reconstituted Macquarie Board Is Required to Ensure Best Interests of Holders; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.75. About 9.20M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,375 shares to 42,845 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (NYF) by 9,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.79 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T reported 431,366 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 2.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,010 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7.53 million shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. 21,840 were reported by Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finance Mngmt accumulated 4,484 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Knott David M accumulated 25,050 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Courage Miller Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1,672 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,273 shares. Barometer holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,600 shares. Lipe & Dalton holds 35,056 shares. Franklin holds 11.41 million shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt reported 71,814 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 91,962 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $31.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) by 48,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,653 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,634 shares. 342,607 are held by Telemus Capital Limited Liability. Moreover, First Washington Corporation has 1.07% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.24% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Art Limited Liability Company has 64,200 shares. 3,926 were accumulated by North Star. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 148,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.08% or 343,315 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.02% stake. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Ajo LP invested in 0% or 8,114 shares. Cls Invs Limited Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 259 shares. Cna Fincl has invested 0.1% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

