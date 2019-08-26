Punch & Associates Investment Management Increased Holding in Sb Finl Group (SBFG) as Stock Price Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose While Suvretta Capital Management Cut Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 20,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 77,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 17,630 shares traded or 58.90% up from the average. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27M, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $273.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) by 29,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,475 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $68,888 activity. Shares for $6,198 were bought by HELBERG TOM R. On Thursday, August 15 the insider MARTIN WILLIAM G bought $8,040. KLEIN MARK A had bought 300 shares worth $4,835 on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 134 shares. Zpr Invest Management has 1.34% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 37,869 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 192,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Ejf Capital Ltd Co invested in 529,151 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 53 shares. Pnc Fin has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Jcsd Capital Lc invested in 3.54% or 266,144 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 11,238 shares or 0% of the stock. 112,565 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 2,500 shares. 2 are held by Royal Bank Of Canada. Punch And Invest Management accumulated 98,000 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.07% or 29,649 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 7,046 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 14,600 shares.