Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position By $441,063; Amarin Plc – American Depositary Share (AMRN) Shorts Raised By 2.31%

Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) had an increase of 2.31% in short interest. AMRN’s SI was 15.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.31% from 15.07M shares previously. With 4.86 million avg volume, 3 days are for Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s short sellers to cover AMRN’s short positions. The SI to Amarin Corporation Plc – American Depositary Share’s float is 5.78%. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 202,752 shares with $12.89M value, down from 209,753 last quarter. Addus Homecare Corp now has $1.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 103,390 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.32 million activity. Ketchum Steven B sold $644,373 worth of stock or 37,530 shares. $18.49 million worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Kennedy Joseph T. Kalb Michael Wayne also sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Magnificent 1356% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Requests: Amarin – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Amarin Stock Is Up 63% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Issues Update on Q2 Sales, Raises ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin: Solid Sales Trends Lead To Revenue Guidance Boost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Among 4 analysts covering Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amarin had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Stifel Nicolaus initiated it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies.

Among 3 analysts covering Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Addus HomeCare had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 4. Jefferies maintained Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of ADUS in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $32.71 million activity. 1,080 Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares with value of $68,040 were sold by ALLISON R DIRK. Shares for $32.60 million were sold by ECP HELIOS PARTNERS III – L.P.. BICKHAM W BRADLEY had sold 705 shares worth $45,212.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20 million for 41.00 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.