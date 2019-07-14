Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Upped Destination Xl Group (DXLG) Holding By $691,614; Ajo LP Has Upped Erie Indemnity (A) (ERIE) Stake By $17.32 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) stake by 28.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 345,807 shares as Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG)’s stock declined 25.40%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 1.55 million shares with $3.81M value, up from 1.21M last quarter. Destination Xl Group Inc now has $94.27 million valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 30,610 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has risen 23.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Destination XL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXLG); 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – J. CARLO CANNELL REPORTS 7.47 PCT STAKE IN DESTINATION XL GROUP INC AS OF APRIL 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – AT END OF FISCAL 2018, EXPECT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $20.5 MLN TO $26.5 MLN; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MLN AT JANUARY 28, 2017; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – ON MAY 16, 2018, DESTINATION XL GROUP COMMITTED TO A CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP, REPORTS CEO RETIREMENT; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY ADJ LOSS PER SHARE 11C-18C

Ajo Lp increased Erie Indemnity (A) (ERIE) stake by 859.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ajo Lp acquired 97,311 shares as Erie Indemnity (A) (ERIE)'s stock rose 23.13%. The Ajo Lp holds 108,636 shares with $19.39 million value, up from 11,325 last quarter. Erie Indemnity (A) now has $13.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $266.86. About 113,432 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 78.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.37% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. bought $20,014 worth of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) on Monday, March 25. The insider Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought 686 shares worth $165,024.

Ajo Lp decreased Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) stake by 101,983 shares to 618,265 valued at $50.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) stake by 89,175 shares and now owns 70,573 shares. Reliance Steel & Alum (NYSE:RS) was reduced too.