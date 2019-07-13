Punch & Associates Investment Management Boosted By $650,760 Its Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Position; A-mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Shorts Raised By 33.12%

A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) had an increase of 33.12% in short interest. AMRK’s SI was 20,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 33.12% from 15,700 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 2 days are for A-mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s short sellers to cover AMRK’s short positions. The SI to A-mark Precious Metals Inc’s float is 0.52%. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 9,374 shares traded or 6.90% up from the average. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) has declined 5.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRK News: 13/05/2018 – Throwing Ex-CEO Winterkorn Under the VW Bus Could Leave a Mark; 20/03/2018 – A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CREDIT FACILITY FOR PURCHASE OF PRECIOUS METALS FROM SUPPLIERS; 20/03/2018 A-Mark Precious Metals Renews $260 Million Credit Facility; 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMRK); 08/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals 3Q Rev $1.99B; 31/05/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: `The Americans’ Series Finale: The Deepest Cuts Don’t Leave a Mark; 21/05/2018 – A-Mark Precious Metals Sets Financial Conference Schedule for May and June 2018

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) stake by 20.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc acquired 19,140 shares as Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)’s stock declined 15.72%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 110,970 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 91,830 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies I now has $359.50 million valuation. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 48,655 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.97 million. The firm offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It has a 5900 P/E ratio. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) stake by 7,001 shares to 202,752 valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Blackrock Mun 2030 Tar Term (BTT) stake by 48,064 shares and now owns 152,653 shares. Etsy Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 6,500 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 9,010 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Confluence Management Llc reported 137,325 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 68,243 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co reported 1,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Citigroup holds 0% or 3,651 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 82,393 shares. American Century owns 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 16,408 shares.

