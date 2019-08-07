Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Shareholder Great Point Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $18.23 Million as Valuation Declined; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Price Declined, Martin Investment Management Lifted by $2.49 Million Its Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 479,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 711,900 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE SEES FY 2018 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) IN THE RANGE OF € 310 MILLION TO € 330 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – PUMA PRESS RELEASES :FEBRUARY 09, 2018, PUMA PLANS TO; 20/03/2018 – Puma Issues Mid-Term Financial Outlook and Dividend Policy; 20/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: PUMA SE: PUMA COMMUNICATES MID-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND POLICY; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE SEES FY EBIT EU310M TO EU330M, SAW EU305M TO EU325M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Puma Biotechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBYI); 24/04/2018 – U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% of Puma Biotechnology; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 549,778 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Check Point Software Stock Dropped 8% Today – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, TXN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Check Point (CHKP) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PBYI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 33.27 million shares or 2.54% more from 32.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity owns 0% invested in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 8,714 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 178,709 shares. Two Sigma Llc holds 5,263 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0% or 13,683 shares. Gsa Llp holds 6,435 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 0% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,876 shares or 0.69% of the stock. American Grp Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Legal General Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 14,657 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 54,181 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Company Il invested in 3,440 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Techs holds 0% of its portfolio in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) for 600 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company reported 58,534 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 55,630 were accumulated by Swiss Financial Bank.

More notable recent Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Puma out-licenses Nerlynx in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Puma Biotech (PBYI) Up 39.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Puma Biotech (PBYI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.