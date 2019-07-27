Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Market Value Declined While Great Point Partners Has Lowered by $18.23 Million Its Holding; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wallington Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 479,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.91M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $355.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.22M shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2018 and slightly raises full-year guidance for 2018; 12/04/2018 – PUMA RAISES FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Puma near deal to open store at UOB’s 592 Fifth; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys 1.3% Position in Puma Biotechnology; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On PUMA Masterfund S-8 Class B Notes; 24/04/2018 – U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 25/04/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 525 FROM EUR 515; 16/03/2018 – Puma Energy hits record sales volume in 2017; 24/04/2018 – Puma says China powered strong first-quarter sales

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares to 4,656 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

