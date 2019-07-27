Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Holding Maintained by Tang Capital Management Llc; Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Holding in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Boosted by $318,400

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.22 million shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 68.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT HAS NOT VIOLATED NIKE’S PATENTS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. tariffs could push Puma to shift production from China; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Ratings Continue to Reflect Puma Energy’s High Leverage and Diversified, Vertically Integrated Midstream and Downstream Oil Distribution Model; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 20/03/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: PUMA SE: PUMA COMMUNICATES MID-TERM FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AND DIVIDEND POLICY

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares to 60,690 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 11,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,892 shares, and cut its stake in Exempt Bd Index Fd Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy owns 43,710 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd has 10,138 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,727 shares. Marco Mgmt holds 1.13% or 75,544 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H has 2.2% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 823,385 shares. American Century Cos owns 799,631 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.67% or 566,551 shares. Oak Ridge Limited Com holds 0.03% or 5,016 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company has 0.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Estates Inc has 4,263 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Grp has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Forte Cap Limited Liability Com Adv reported 0.7% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark National Bank holds 207,656 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $14,468 activity. On Monday, February 4 EYLER CHARLES R sold $2,405 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 87 shares. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL sold $2,472 worth of stock or 89 shares.