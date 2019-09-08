Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 21 1.43 N/A -2.61 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 133.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 98.6%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.