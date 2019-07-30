Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

We will be comparing the differences between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 25 1.27 N/A -3.00 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.9%. 11.2% are Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.19% stronger performance.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.