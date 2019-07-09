Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 28.99 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.62 beta means Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.39 beta is the reason why it is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 96.08% and its average target price is $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.