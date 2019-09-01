Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.69. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.05 beta and it is 105.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.