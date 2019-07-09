Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, OncoCyte Corporation has a 6.39 beta which is 539.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 22.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.